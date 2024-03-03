Ben White says any Arsenal player could play as an inverted full-back

Arsenal defender Ben White explains why he has found it simple to adapt to the inverted fullback role.

White White is now playing the renowned inverted fullback role, which is obvious to those who have been paying attention recently.

The inverted role was initially a preferred style for the left-back position. Oleksander Zinchenko excelled in that role and was the best at it. Takehiro Tomiyasu notably showed he could excel in the role. This season, Mikel Arteta had his key tactical game plan sorted with the two players (Tomiyasu and Zinchenko).

Unexpectedly, both Zinchenko and Tomiyasu became absent simultaneously due to different circumstances, like injuries and national team commitments. Arteta had to act swiftly regarding his left-back situation. He experimented with Jakub Kiwior as an inverted fullback, but the Pole faced challenges adapting to the new position and role. Another solution was to be considered.

Fortunately, using Kiwior as a conventional fullback and White as an inverted fullback, the inverted fullback tactic was held on to. Both White and Kiwior have performed exceptionally well in their new roles.

How has White managed to adapt to the inverted fullback role so easily? The former Brighton player shared that Mikel Arteta’s guidance helped him view the role as a simple tactical adjustment. Playing the role has certainly challenged his technical ability, stamina, and agility, but he feels at ease.

“I think when you have Mikel as your manager, it is quite easy, and he makes it simple for you,” White said via the Guardian.

“There were just a lot of instructions of where I needed to be, when I need to be there. I think most of the players could play in that position, because the key if you want to play for Arsenal is that you have got to be so technically gifted, strong, and fast. I think most of the players could do it.

“I am comfortable playing in there, but there are completely different things to look at. Like for me, playing centre-back and right-back, I only have to look forward; I never worry about what is behind me. This [role] is a completely different part of the game.”

Comments such as White’s undoubtedly shows the confidence in the side under Arteta. One cannot help but admire his determination to implement his preferred style of play and the progress that players like Ben White have made under his guidance.

Arsenal’s manager has a knack for maximizing players potential. Ben White’s performance is surpassing that which made Arsenal pay £50 million for his signing in 2021. Considering Ben White’s impressive performance, it’s hard to imagine any reason why Gareth Southgate wouldn’t include him in the Three Lions’ European Championships squad this summer.

jack Anderson

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…