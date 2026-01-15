Ben White says Arsenal dropped their level in the second half

Arsenal secured a 3-2 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, although the match was far from straightforward. The Gunners asserted control early and ended the first half in a strong position, appearing to have the contest firmly in their grasp. However, the second half told a different story, as Chelsea responded with renewed intensity and put Arsenal under sustained pressure.

Arsenal’s control fades after the break

While Arsenal dictated the tempo during the opening period, their performance dipped noticeably after the interval. Chelsea capitalised on this drop in intensity and found ways to test the Arsenal defence, coming close to scoring on multiple occasions. Although Arsenal ultimately emerged with the win, the nature of the second half meant it could not be described as a comfortable victory. The result leaves the tie finely balanced, with Chelsea likely to approach the reverse fixture believing they can still overturn the deficit.

Arsenal’s first-half display matched their expectations, with composure in possession and control across the pitch. In contrast, their second-half approach allowed Chelsea back into the game, exposing vulnerabilities that had not been evident earlier. This shift in momentum will be a concern as Arsenal look to progress in the competition.

Arteta reflects on standards and improvement

Mikel Arteta is likely to be troubled by the lack of consistency shown after the break. He understands that maintaining intensity across both halves is essential if Arsenal are to lift the trophy. The match served as a reminder that fine margins can define knockout football, particularly against strong opposition.

Following the final whistle, Ben White spoke candidly about the team’s performance, as reported by the BBC, acknowledging the shortcomings that crept in during the latter stages. He said, “We didn’t play very well in the second half and let them give us more pressure. That’s how we conceded the goals. Not up to our standards really. It’s a bit disappointing, the second half, but a win.”

His comments underline the internal expectations at Arsenal, where victory alone is not enough without meeting performance standards. As the semi-final continues, Arsenal will know that improvement is required to ensure progression.