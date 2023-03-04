Ben White says that it’s great to have the extra options with Trossard in the squad

Arsenal are on track to win the Premier League title for the first time in 18 years. For many teenage Gooners, Arsenal winning the Premier League has been a pipe dream in their time as Gooners, but soon Arteta and his team can make it come true. Arsenal are on 60 points and top of the league with a 5-point cushion; the league championship is theirs to lose.

Arsenal can manoeuvre themselves into being Premier League champions if they continue to perform as well as they have in their last three league games. However, one question is whether their tight timetable, with Europa League games returning, will impact them.

Ben White does not believe it will, believing that the team is now better than many assume. “I think anyone that is playing in this Arsenal team is good enough to be playing week in, week out,” said Ben White on Stadium Astro. “It’s great to have options.”

The Arsenal defender couldn’t also hide his excitement over Trossard joining their title charge, revealing how impressed he was with the Arsenal attacker, who is rising to prominence with his current run as Arsenal’s false nine.

About the Belgian, he added, “I had seen him (Trossard) at Brighton and the talent that he had. It’s nice to see it every week now. It was an amazing performance [to beat Everton 4-0 on Wednesday], a nice feeling.”

Mikel Arteta has always told his boys to control what they can; this is something they must have internalised. Even though the Manchester clubs think they have a chance at the Premier League title with 13 games remaining, Arsenal must be ruthlessly unapologetic and win almost all of their games to make it impossible for anyone to beat them. Ben White has already revealed that they know they have lots of quality in the squad to change the team around when needed…

Daniel O

Michelle Maxwell

CONTI CUP OR BUST!

Our very own Michelle joins up with Lotte and Martin from Dublin Arsenal to review last weeks defeat to Chelsea and The Arsenal’s Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the Conti Cup Final…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….