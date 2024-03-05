Ben White admits he “wasn’t really sure” as he netted Arsenal’s 10,000th goal in Sheffield

It may not have changed the result, but Ben White’s goal to make it 6-0 last night will be forever in Arsenal’s history books as he scored Arsenal’s 10,000th all-time goal, but he admitted after the game that he wasn’t even sure if he had hit the target!

“Yeah, I wasn’t really sure to be fair.” he told Arsenal.com. “I shot obviously, didn’t look where I was shooting and did a little spin, so I didn’t actually see the ball go in. But obviously I heard the crowd and was really excited.

“I don’t score much, so it’s really nice.”

He may not score many, but this one will be remembered for all time, but it must be said that Arsenal’s back four spent most of the game camped in the opponents half as it was such a dominant performance by Arsenal. Poor Sheffield United were completely over-run and they are surely set to go back down to the Championship, and deservedly so.

White did say that it was an enjoyable outing for the Gunners though. “When you go a few goals up early on, it always takes the pressure off,” he said. “It allows you to enjoy the game, and score more like we did.

“We just played so aggressive from the start, created so many chances and with the players that we’ve got, we put them away today.”

Other than our 10,000th goal. we set another incredible record of being the first team EVER to win 3 away games in a row with over 5 goals scored.

There is no doubt we have a very special team here, but we are still a long way from being favourites for the title. Surely we will find that out very shortly as we are closing in on the big showdown aggainst Man City. If Arsenal can carry on this imperious form, there is no way we can’t go all the way….

