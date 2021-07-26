Ben White to Arsenal this week – “There is no doubt”

The Ben White to Arsenal transfer saga has been one of the longest lasting rumour this summer, but was held up when White received a last minute call up to Gareth Soughgate’s England side.

Although he didn’t get to kick a ball at the Euros, he was coccooned away from any transfer talks in the England camp, but now, at last, he has finished his holiday and back and available to complete his move without any more hold-ups.

The transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is in no doubt that the deal will completed this week….

Ben White will complete his move to Arsenal next week, there’s no doubt. Done deal since days for £50m to Brighton. Personal terms already agreed and paperworks signed in the last few days. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Medicals scheduled then official announcement – he’ll be the new centre back. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021

So, White will be Arsenal’s third and most important signing of the summer, but according to the numerous Arsenal rumours doing the rounds, he will certainly not be Arteta’s last signing in this window.

Surely we are certain to be bringing in at least one new midfielder, with Mikel Arteta still keen on seeing Martin Odegaard back at the Emirates, but the biggest interest for me is to see which players will be leaving, before we can start thinking about bringing in replacements.

Seeing as Arteta seems to concentrating on reducing the average age of the Arsenal squad, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tammy Abraham coming in as a replacement for the ageing Alexandre Lacazette….

Would you?