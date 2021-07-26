Ben White to Arsenal this week – “There is no doubt”

The Ben White to Arsenal transfer saga has been one of the longest lasting rumour this summer, but was held up when White received a last minute call up to Gareth Soughgate’s England side.
Although he didn’t get to kick a ball at the Euros, he was coccooned away from any transfer talks in the England camp, but now, at last, he has finished his holiday and back and available to complete his move without any more hold-ups.
The transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is in no doubt that the deal will completed this week….
Ben White will complete his move to Arsenal next week, there’s no doubt. Done deal since days for £50m to Brighton. Personal terms already agreed and paperworks signed in the last few days. ⚪️🔴 #AFC
Medicals scheduled then official announcement – he’ll be the new centre back.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021
So, White will be Arsenal’s third and most important signing of the summer, but according to the numerous Arsenal rumours doing the rounds, he will certainly not be Arteta’s last signing in this window.
Surely we are certain to be bringing in at least one new midfielder, with Mikel Arteta still keen on seeing Martin Odegaard back at the Emirates, but the biggest interest for me is to see which players will be leaving, before we can start thinking about bringing in replacements.
Seeing as Arteta seems to concentrating on reducing the average age of the Arsenal squad, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tammy Abraham coming in as a replacement for the ageing Alexandre Lacazette….
Would you?
Well we all need a boost. Not a lot has changed and it’s so clear we need an upgrade on Pablo Mari who is pretty one paced. Holding is OK, but not possessed of great speed or great technical ability. Ben White is a very poised, elegant and technical player. If he signs this week we will get the boost that maybe we can improve in the coming season. Ben White like Tierney could be captain material. White signing would definitely signal we really mean it. Then James Maddison and Max Aarons would make me happy.
Ben white and Rob Holding are right footed while Gabriel and Mari are left footed. The CB pair are White/ Gabriel or White/Mari.
Adeyemii
I hope once we get White (if he in fact signs) with Gabriel that should be our starting pair of CB’s. The reason I brought Mari and Holding up is because I’m not sure the are good enough to be CB’s in a top 4 side. My dream back four for us is Tierney, Gabriel, White, Max Aarons. They would take us to another level.
Yes Sean, at last some good news (it’s gonna happen).
By all accounts an excellent addition.
You touch on his technical ability.
This is crucial in that as we all know M A is a huge disciple of playing out from the back, and this will continue.
Being a “ball playing” centre back is one of White’s strong suits.
Hopefully this will aid our transitional play in becoming a LOT quicker.
A defender who can get the ball into more meaningful areas of the park, played with pace and tempo will be a bonus i.e. play the “progressive” ball as soon as you can.
I do remain concerned about our ability to deal with the aerial threat though.
Also young legs.
Stamina is key.
Next year I believe we are going to play a very high press where at all possible. When the press breaks down, it will be crucial to recover and reshape quickly – White can only help here.
Young legs brought in in ASL & Tavares, possibly Abraham giving high energy press starting up top (not commenting on Tammy A one way or the other, just sticking with the theory).
I may be totally misreading the whole thing.
However, if we persist this coming season with our all too often snails pace predicable build up – I for one will be totally “gutted”.
Let’s look forward, not backwards.
The remainder of the window will be very interesting.
AJ
I agree. A high press and young legs will be important. Get the back four right and some dynamic midfield creativity we could do well. We desperately need someone like James Maddison or similar.
Sean – we’re on the same page 🙂
Two and a half weeks to go and we av finished with this window no more signings so I say we will finish between 10 th to 7 th if we or lucky until we flog the flops we av no more money so good luck everyone see you next season in the championship
Arsenal bought:
– Ozil, then Real Madrid won UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Cup World Cup and Copa del Rey
– Pepe, then Lille won Ligue 1
– Willian, then Chelsea won UEFA Champions League
Maybe Brighton will win the FA Cup?
Partey then atletico won the La Liga
Not funny, is Arsena cursed under Kroenke? I think our coaches really need to know what they really need to improve the team. Jugen Klopp bought well and Liverpool won the league and Champions league.
Liverpool hired a scientist who used to work on Hadron particle collider, to make an intelligent scouting data analytics system for them. Hence their signings were mostly underwhelming to their fans, but those underrated players’ stats were incredible and they have proven to match Liverpool’s requirements
Whereas Arsenal were more reliant on their scouts, network and agents. I guess this is why Arsenal laid off 55 scouts and Mislintat, then acquired StatDNA
Still feel very underwhelming signing as our main problem last season was CRATIVITY.
I believe we were in the bottom 5 in chances created.
White needs to be new Rio 2.0, otherwise we got ripped off. So I reserve myjudgment until he plays.
So far, 2 young back ups and starting CB. Still long way to reinforce the squad if we want to even dream about top 4.
RB – Emerson, Aarons, Hugo Siquet, Daniel Munoz
DM – Camavinga, Bissouma, Kessie, Koopmeiners
CM/AM – Maddison, Aouar, Sabitzer
I think we need to move on first the likes of Xhaka, Elneny, Bellerin, AMN and Lacazette.
I would be willing to give extensions to Nketiah, Willock and Nelson and send them on loan.
@gotanidea,
Also bought Partey and Atletico Madrid won La Liga
Yes I forgot about that
Partey came to Arsenal then Athletici won La Liga.
Arsenal sacked Unai and Villa Real won the EL beating Arsenal along the way.
Nasri and Cliche won PL at Man City.
RVP won the PL at Man U.
Vermaelen went to Barca and won La Liga and CL.
Sanchez went to Man U and got 500k p/w then went on loan to Inter and they won Serie A.
Ramsey and Szczesny went to Juve and they won Serie A..
Oxlade went to Liverpool and has won PL and CL.
Mind you Kola and Mustafi went to Schalke and they got relegated. AMN went to WBA and they got relegated.
Maybe Arsenal will win the PL this season and the CL next season?
Chambers also went to fulham and they got relegated
Ben White is a good ball playing defender and suits MAs style of play. The main point is now what? I hope it is Bissouma, Aouar/Madison and Aarons. Than Arsenal is ready to go. As for Tammy Abraham, he is a good goal scorer no doubt, he could be a ideal replacement for Laca, done well wherever he has played, lets see. He is not at the fag end of his career like Willian and Louis.
Harry Kane went to Tottenham and won PL and CL. hahahahahaha!