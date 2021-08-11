Ben White vs Varane: Ex-Premier League ace reckons Arsenal signed the better player

Shaun Wright-Phillips claims Arsenal got the better defender between Ben White and Raphael Varane in this transfer window.

The Gunners won the race for the signature of White and completed the transfer recently.

The Englishman is one of the most improved players in England after his stunning season with Brighton in the last campaign.

In the season prior, he had helped Leeds United to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

His fine form for the Seagulls last season earned him a place in the England squad for Euro 2020 and prompted Arsenal to complete the transfer of the 23-year-old.

As they strengthen their defence, Manchester United signed serial Champions League winner, Varane from Real Madrid.

The Frenchman also won the World Cup with France in 2018 and he is expected to make United title challengers.

However, former Chelsea and Manchester City attacker, Wright-Phillips claims White has done it in the EPL and that gives him an advantage over Varane.

The former winger said on talkSPORT: “One thing that Arsenal missed was a defender like him.

“He has got an old school mentality, but he can play football as well.

“I personally do [think he will do better than Varane in the Premier League].

“I know it’s a big statement, but he is used to the Premier League and he is used to defending a lot for Brighton week in week out.

“Varane has come into a whole new league and he is going to be put under immense pressure being at United.

“At the moment, I’d definitely [sign] Ben White [over Varane].”