Ben White wants the fans to decide if he meant his second goal

Ben White scored a brace against Chelsea yesterday, and the second strike feels like a rather fortunate goal.

The defender received a pass on the wing and seemed to square it for a teammate.

However, the ball flew into the Chelsea net, catching their goalkeeper and most fans by surprise.

Supporters have been debating if he meant that strike, and when he was asked if he meant it, the defender said on the BBC:

“I don’t know. I’ll let everyone else decide!”

Adding: “We know we can score goals and today it was a quick game and it was important to put the ball away when we had the chance.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White’s second goal looks more like a lucky strike, and it just shows how good everything went for us in that game.

The players did brilliantly and as the saying goes; fortune favours the bold, which could have been a reason everything went well for us.

We have other tough fixtures ahead including matches against Manchester United and Tottenham, so we need to get back to preparing for those games.

If we win those two games, the pressure on Man City and Liverpool will be immense.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…