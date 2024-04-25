Ben White’s agent responds to Harry Redknapp’s England comments

Ben White continues to face criticism over his decision to quit playing for the England national team.

The defender has been one of England’s finest players this season, making him an asset the Three Lions will enjoy at Euro 2024.

However, since he left their World Cup camp in 2022, White has not played for his nation again.

During the last international break, he was expected to earn a recall to the team, but he made himself unavailable for selection.

This decision surprised most of the Three Lions’ fans, and Harry Redknapp said White should never be considered for selection again.

Some supporters share this extreme view, but the defender’s agent, Alexander Levack, has responded and defended his client.

He writes, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Whilst I appreciate that Ben is in the public eye, which brings its own connotations and leaves you open to criticism, I wanted to make the point that every elite performer, whichever field that may be, is a human being who has the same feeling we all have and experience good and bad.

‘No one knows what is actually going on in one’s life so I really believe people should think before making a judgement or criticising these elite performers in public.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

White’s decision is a slap in the face for a country like England, which even players with dual citizenship dream of playing for.

This is why it appears strange to people, but the defender has a strong personality, and as a club, we support our players’ decisions.

