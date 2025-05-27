Ben White’s performance against Southampton shows he’s not done yet

Arsenal’s 2–1 win over Southampton on the final day of the 2024–25 season may not have carried much weight in terms of the league table, but it produced one of Ben White’s finest performances of the campaign.

The 27-year-old has endured a tough season. A persistent knee issue led to minor surgery in November, ruling him out for several months. By the time he returned in February, Jurrien Timber had firmly established himself as Mikel Arteta’s preferred right-back.

Timber, having overcome his own injury setbacks, impressed with his technical ability and passing range, adding a calm and composed presence on the right flank. His emergence left White playing second fiddle, with limited opportunities to reclaim his place in the starting lineup.

A timely reminder of what Ben White brings to Arsenal

That all changed when Timber suffered a fresh injury, giving White another chance to prove himself. Against Southampton, he took full advantage. His overlapping runs caused the Saints constant problems and his assist for Kieran Tierney’s opening goal was a clear highlight.

White completed the full 90 minutes, recording a 90 percent pass completion rate, two tackles won, two key passes, and 100 percent long ball accuracy. He also led the match with 66 touches, showing just how involved he was throughout.

One supporter summed up the performance on social media:

“Ben White is putting up an absolute clinic of a performance as an overlapping fullback.”

As posted on X

This was a glimpse of the White that Arsenal fans know so well. The energy, the intelligence, the bravery in possession—it was all there.

A right-back battle to watch next season

With a full pre-season ahead of him, White will hope to fully recover his sharpness and push for more minutes in 2025–26. His attacking instincts offer something different from Timber’s more controlled approach, and the competition between the two can only benefit the team.

Arsenal cannot afford to let a player of White’s quality drift out of the picture. As the season ended, Tierney and Ødegaard may have grabbed the headlines, but Ben White’s resurgence was just as worthy of attention.

