Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has shared his experience of being the first player associated with pink boots in football, a distinction he achieved ahead of notable players like Franck Ribery.

Bendtner, who played for Arsenal from 2005 to 2014, was known for his unique personality both on and off the pitch. While he may not have been the most prolific striker, he scored several crucial goals for the Gunners during his tenure.

One of his most memorable moments came in 2008 when he scored a decisive goal against Dynamo Kyiv. The goal itself was significant, but what drew even more attention was that he scored it while wearing pink boots—a rarity at the time. This bold fashion statement made Bendtner synonymous with the pink boot, much like how Everton’s Alan Ball is remembered for pioneering the white boot.

In his recent comments, Bendtner revealed how he was chosen to receive the pink boots before players like Ribery, marking a notable moment in football fashion history.

‘I came up with the idea to Nike,’ he told Mail Sport.

‘I was one of the biggest young talents in the world so we made a contract.

‘I said no one has ever worn pink boots so is it possible for me to get a pair? It ended up being that one player in three or four countries was going to wear them.

‘I wore them on Saturday, and the rest came on Sunday. Ribery was one of them.’

That goal was one of the most important strikes that Bendtner scored for us, but he was not as prolific as we would have liked.

