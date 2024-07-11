Benfica and Arsenal set to battle it out for Southampton youngster

Arsenal is interested in signing Southampton teenager Gomes Rodriguez, who has been impressing for the Saints’ youth teams.

The Gunners are home to some of the finest talents in English football and continue to enhance their academy and youth teams with top talents from around the world.

Their strong scouting network helps them spot talents globally, and in England, they see Rodriguez as a fantastic prospect.

At 16, he is already a regular for Southampton’s U18 team and is making significant progress in their system.

Arsenal has been impressed with his development and wants to add him to their production line. However, Glorioso 1904 reports that they are not the only club interested in his signature.

Several teams are keen on adding him to their squad, with Benfica being the biggest challenger to Arsenal. The Portuguese side is renowned for its talent development, presenting a serious challenge for Arsenal in securing Rodriguez’s signature.

Benfica are always on the lookout for the best talents around, just like us, but Rodriguez might be reluctant to leave England at such a young age, which could be an advantage for us.

