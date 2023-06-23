Benfica: “Cloe Lacasse could be announced as Arsenal’s reinforcement in next few hours.” by Michelle

Well, we’ve been talking about Canadian international Cloe Lacasse since the January transfer window and Benfica Feminino have announced the departure of their star striker with an official club tweet saying: “Cloe Lacasse could be announced as Arsenal’s reinforcement in the next few hours.”

Cloé Lacasse pode ser anunciada como reforço do Arsenal nas próximas horas. – Via @abolapt pic.twitter.com/l7luOQujAB — SL Benfica Futebol Feminino (@BenficaFem) June 23, 2023

At the height of her abilities, Cloé Lacasse stands poised to reach even greater heights by making the wise decision to join The Arsenal. And we will be able to see her in action for Canada as she has again been selected for the upcoming Women’s World Cup squad this summer in Australia & New Zealand. Her transfer to a team like Arsenal should be a mutually beneficial agreement for both parties involved, presenting a win-win scenario.

We await Arsenal’s official announcement with bated breath!

