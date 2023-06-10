Benfica has reportedly beaten Arsenal to sign coveted midfielder

Arsenal’s summer transfer window has not started off on a positive note, as recent reports suggest they have lost out on one of their top targets to Benfica.

While there have been numerous rumours linking Arsenal to several midfielders, the club has yet to secure any agreements for their signings. The Gunners have reportedly been engaged in talks to bring in players such as Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, which may have hindered their pursuit of other targets.

One player Arsenal had a strong interest in for a considerable period of time was Orkun Kokcu. After leading Feyenoord to victory in the Dutch League, it seemed likely that he would join Arsenal’s squad.

However, Arsenal’s slow approach to the deal allowed Benfica to swoop in and secure his services, as reported by Record. The midfielder is expected to sign for £30 million after playing a crucial role in Feyenoord’s league triumph last season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kokcu has been one of the finest players in Europe in the last year and deserved to move to a big club.

Benfica is certainly one, but we are bigger and now have to ensure we sign a much better player for our team.

