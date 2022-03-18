Benfica increase their price tag for Arsenal target

Arsenal now faces paying more for Benfica striker, Darwin Nunez, if they move for the Uruguayan in the summer.

The Sun maintains that they have an interest in the striker whose goal has propelled Benfica to the Champions League quarterfinals.

He has been in blistering form in front of goal and could be the perfect replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His goal against Ajax in the last round of the UCL confirms he is one striker that can score important goals and his present employers want more money for his signature now.

Record claims the Portuguese giants have slapped a £67million price tag on his head ahead of the summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The transfer value of top players in Europe has skyrocketed in recent seasons as clubs look to protect themselves from losing key men.

Arsenal understands this, and that is why we were willing to offer a lot of money for the signature of Dusan Vlahovic.

If Mikel Arteta insists Nunez is his main transfer target, the club is likely to back him with enough money to sign the 22-year-old.

He has 20 goals from 22 league appearances this season. Those stats could improve if he joins a bigger club like Arsenal.

