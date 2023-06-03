Benfica is pushing hard to beat Arsenal to sign midfielder

Orkun Kokcu, the Feyenoord midfielder, is attracting interest from both Benfica and Arsenal, with the Portuguese side showing confidence in their ability to compete with the Gunners for his signature.

Kokcu has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, and this summer presents an opportune moment for him to seek a new challenge away from Feyenoord. Arsenal is aware that other top European clubs will also pursue his signing, intensifying the competition.

However, according to a report from Inside Futbol, Benfica has emerged as the primary contender to Arsenal in the race for Kokcu’s signature. It is worth noting that Liverpool is also reportedly interested in acquiring the midfielder.

Kokcu appears open to a change of environment, and now it falls upon his potential suitors to negotiate an agreement with Feyenoord to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having just won the Dutch league title, clubs will be keen on Kokcu, so we must step up our pursuit of his signature as fast as we can.

The midfielder will probably prefer a move to England over Portugal, but we must show we really want him in our squad before we can seal the deal.

If we hesitate, he will move to another club, which will be our loss.

