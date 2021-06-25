Benfica leading race for Arsenal man and have been in London for talks

Arsenal bad boy, Matteo Guendouzi could head to Portugal this summer after Benfica began leading the race for his signature.
We reported previously that the Portuguese side has entered the race alongside Olympique Marseille for the Hertha Berlin loanee.
Todofichajes is now claiming that they have pulled ahead in their bid to land him.
The midfielder has been out of the first-team picture at Arsenal since last year and he had an indifferent time on loan at Berlin in the last campaign.
He doesn’t seem to have a future at the Emirates as long as Mikel Arteta remains the boss.
Arsenal wants to sell him and they are determined to earn the highest transfer fee from his sale that they can achieve.
The report says Benfica is so keen to add him to their squad that they have already sent representatives to Arsenal to discuss a move for him.
Selling him at a good price is the ideal scenario for Arsenal as they look for money to add some new players to their squad this summer.
It remains to be seen if the midfielder would favour a move to Portugal over a return to France, but Arsenal’s intention is to make as much as they can from his sale.
I feel nothing but contempt for Guendouzi as a man. As a player he is nothing out of the ordinary but has bad attitude that some , IMO foolishly, seem to want at our club.
I see nothing to gain and everything to lose in keeping a proven rotten apple around and I much approve MAs stance on getting Guendouzi away from the dressing room ASAP.
AS SUCH I’D LOVE HIM SOLD AND GONE PERMANENTLY, ALSO ASAP.
Fingers cossed that he goes to Benfica then, and very, very soon!
He isn’t exactly swooning over which clubs wants him
Early promise doesn’t always develop into the finished EPL article
Behaving like a self entitled twit didn’t help his cause
Grow some…..s and sort yourself out
The player is a complete and utter twat, who has burnt his bridges with Arteta it seems.
I fully understand MA’s stance here, which makes his treatment of Saliba even more puzzling, as this player has been professional in every aspect during his time at our club.
I do hope that MA and Saliba can sort out whatever the problem is, while I agree with JF above with regards to Guendouzi.