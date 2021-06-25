Benfica leading race for Arsenal man and have been in London for talks

Arsenal bad boy, Matteo Guendouzi could head to Portugal this summer after Benfica began leading the race for his signature.

We reported previously that the Portuguese side has entered the race alongside Olympique Marseille for the Hertha Berlin loanee.

Todofichajes is now claiming that they have pulled ahead in their bid to land him.

The midfielder has been out of the first-team picture at Arsenal since last year and he had an indifferent time on loan at Berlin in the last campaign.

He doesn’t seem to have a future at the Emirates as long as Mikel Arteta remains the boss.

Arsenal wants to sell him and they are determined to earn the highest transfer fee from his sale that they can achieve.

The report says Benfica is so keen to add him to their squad that they have already sent representatives to Arsenal to discuss a move for him.

Selling him at a good price is the ideal scenario for Arsenal as they look for money to add some new players to their squad this summer.

It remains to be seen if the midfielder would favour a move to Portugal over a return to France, but Arsenal’s intention is to make as much as they can from his sale.