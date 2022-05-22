Benfica looking at making a move for Arsenal outcast

Bernd Leno looks set to leave Arsenal in the summer after losing his starting XI spot at the Emirates.

The German is now behind Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order at Arsenal and they have signed Matt Turner, who will join them in the summer.

Leno has had a few chances to play this season when Ramsdale was unavailable, but his time at the club will probably come to an end in the summer.

A report via The Sun claims he is now a transfer target for Benfica, who has a new manager.

Roger Schmidt is reportedly a fan of Leno and he would look to take the German with him to Portugal.

Arsenal is unlikely to stand in his way if he wants to leave, and Schmidt is probably the best manager for him, having worked together at Bayer Leverkusen.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno has served us to the best of his abilities, but his failings last season showed we needed an upgrade and Ramsdale has provided that for us.

We need to move him on and prepare the way for Turner to become our backup when the American joins in the summer.