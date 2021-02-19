Benfica v Arsenal Player Ratings – Great performance but goals sadly lacking

It is amazing how exactly the same group of players could have such a toothless performance in front of goal, after destroying Leeds (who are a far better opponent than Benfica!) so quickly at the weekend. I have to say that most of the team had a solid performance but it is a shame that Aubameyang was totally toothless.
Surely we must do better in the second leg?
Bernd Leno – 6
Had an easy night and should have ended with a clean sheet but for the dubious penalty for Benfica.
Cédric Soares – 7
A very able deputization for Tierney and even assisted the 57th minute equaliser for Saka.
Hector Bellerín – 7
Hector seems much more relaxed with Saka in front of him. Good all round performance.
Gabriel – 7
A very solid performance and glimpses of great promise.
David Luiz – 7
Partners well with Gabriel, but all the defenders today were without much pressure.
Martin Ødegaard – 7
The Norwegian looks like a real find, I just wish Arsenal could afford him.
Dani Ceballos – 6
Not one of his best nights, and dare I say a usual performance from the Spaniard. I expected more than this against a team like Benfica.
Bukayo Saka – 8
There is no doubt that this man will lead us to glory in the future..
Emile Smith Rowe – 7
Would have rated higher if not unlucky with the penalty call for Benfica. He is still on couurse for stardom.
Granit Xhaka – 7.5
Very solid display and a calming prescence.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5
What a difference to the the last game. Oh Aubz! We should have seen another hat-trick!
Substitutes
Gabriel Martinelli – 6
Great to see him back in action and I hope to see him against City.
Kieran Tierney – 6
Again – Great to see him back in action and I hope to see him against City.
Nicolas Pépé – 5
Not involved much
Willian – N/A
Mohamed Elneny – N/A
I’m not a fan of Ceballos one but but he was easy MOTM for me .
Brilliant again from saka ,even though he looks shattered,biggest moan from me is not seeing more from Martinelli ,I just hope Arteta is being cautious with him ,because watching 2 loan players get minutes ahead of this talent would not sit right with me .
WHAT! Xhaka 7.5 after that display, giving the ball away needlessly more than once, playing backwards more than forwards, even getting a dirty look from his team mate for turning round in the 70th minute and playing to Luiz when he had an empty field in front of him. The guy was by far Arsenals worse player. Plus i dont think you watched the game properly to give Luiz the same score as Gabriel, Luiz was by far our best defender. Al opinion but to give Xhaka a 7.5 is rediculous.
Oh and Ceballos was by far our best midfield, i dont get where you are coming from with these ratings.
I agree Reggie, Xhaka was so poor and Gabriel as well. Ceballos is just average for me and I would pick Elneny all the time over him. Auba is so poor these days and needs to find confidence.
Don’t think it really matters what team we pick for Man City game we will get destroyed whoever plays will be very painful watching and a reality check for some to show we are a million miles away from challenging for anything!!
Funny how we see different things!
I thought Dani had a great game and even had me singing “He drinks Estrella, he eats paella……” in my living room 😄
Starboy Saka gets a huge thumbs up – he did it again!
Let’s hope we have more to be happy about this time next week!
Xhaka is too safe and slow with his passing, Ceballos tried to drive forward with the ball which creates space for others alongside Odegaard. Xhaka is generally too slow to dribble or does his usual shield the. Ball and fall over for a foul, but which again slows us. Pace is the thing that will win us games.
– Soares: Growing in his LB role, but he still can’t dribble as good as Tierney along the left wing. We still need a specialist LB to compete with Tierney
– Bellerín: Had Aubameyang been able to bury the easy chance, he would’ve gotten an assist. Arteta’s tactic to make him cut inside has helped our DMs and CBs tremendously
– Magalhaes and Luiz: Nothing much to do, since Benfica’s attackers didn’t really press high up the pitch
– Ceballos: He’s my MOTM, because he made at least two defense-splitting passes and some crucial interceptions. Had Aubameyang been able to bury his first easy chance, he would’ve made two pre-assists
– Xhaka: Erratic display, as shown in some of his misplaced passes. Apart from his jittery moments, he stayed deep as the last DM to do some dirty works and his forward passes through our left flank made our attacking flow ticked
– Ødegaard: Too invisible for my liking, so he’d probably need more time to gel with his new teammates. Smith-Rowe’s previous performances in the CAM position were better than Ødegaard’s
– Smith-Rowe: Didn’t make too much impact and ball recovery, because he played on the left wing which is not his natural position and the other attackers didn’t swap their positions frequently with him. He was unlucky to get the handball in our penalty box
– Saka: Didn’t click well with Aubameyang and Ødegaard, but still managed to score. A consistent inverted RW like him is a rare breed
– Aubameyang: He needs to be more focused next time
To describe Odegaard as a “real find” is not appropriate for a player who has been recognized as supremely talented for a number of years.Unlike Ozil, he works hard off the ball to close down and regain possession, and he is clearly highly skilled and aware of what is going on around him.I think he will be a real asset for the rest of the season particularly if he can be encouraged to shoot when he gets into good positions at the edge of the box.A class player who links up well with ESR and Saka, a trio who will put bums on seats when fans are allowed to return.Tough game ahead on Sunday but we can create a surprise if every player is completely switched on and gives 110%.
IMO the kids seem to click much better with Laca that with Auba when they play together. Maybe because Laca is a lot more involved in build-up/general play.
I find Auba really struggles when we play a team that defends deep, without his pace and gaps behind a defence he doesn’t seem to offer much unfortunately.
How does Martinelli get a 6? He hardly touched the ball! Not his fault, he was screaming for it but the passes didn’t come.
I really don’t rate Ceballos, even for all the good defensive work last night.
“Dani Ceballos – 6
Not one of his best nights, and dare I say a usual performance from the Spaniard. I expected more than this against a team like Benfica”
MoM for me.
Thought Dani had a very good game.
It’s all about opinions.
As far as I’m concerned, every player played well to the setup of the opponent. Few mistakes here and there is part of the game. Don’t expect perfection from every player in every game. We created chances, no excuse for the misses. We are getting better!!
On Sunday, we go again. #COYG.
This your love affair with luiz will eventually end in tears because it seems in your sight he does no wrong at all