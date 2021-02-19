Benfica v Arsenal Player Ratings – Great performance but goals sadly lacking

It is amazing how exactly the same group of players could have such a toothless performance in front of goal, after destroying Leeds (who are a far better opponent than Benfica!) so quickly at the weekend. I have to say that most of the team had a solid performance but it is a shame that Aubameyang was totally toothless.

Surely we must do better in the second leg?

Bernd Leno – 6

Had an easy night and should have ended with a clean sheet but for the dubious penalty for Benfica.

Cédric Soares – 7

A very able deputization for Tierney and even assisted the 57th minute equaliser for Saka.

Hector Bellerín – 7

Hector seems much more relaxed with Saka in front of him. Good all round performance.

Gabriel – 7

A very solid performance and glimpses of great promise.

David Luiz – 7

Partners well with Gabriel, but all the defenders today were without much pressure.

Martin Ødegaard – 7

The Norwegian looks like a real find, I just wish Arsenal could afford him.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Not one of his best nights, and dare I say a usual performance from the Spaniard. I expected more than this against a team like Benfica.

Bukayo Saka – 8

There is no doubt that this man will lead us to glory in the future..

Emile Smith Rowe – 7

Would have rated higher if not unlucky with the penalty call for Benfica. He is still on couurse for stardom.

Granit Xhaka – 7.5

Very solid display and a calming prescence.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5

What a difference to the the last game. Oh Aubz! We should have seen another hat-trick!

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli – 6

Great to see him back in action and I hope to see him against City.

Kieran Tierney – 6

Again – Great to see him back in action and I hope to see him against City.

Nicolas Pépé – 5

Not involved much

Willian – N/A

Mohamed Elneny – N/A

