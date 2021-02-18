Benfica v Arsenal Updated Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal are set to take on Benfica in Rome this evening, in what will be considered the away leg of our Europa League tie.
While the away leg is usually the tougher leg, the shift to neutral stadiums gives the home team more of a disadvantage in trying to avoid conceding those crucial away goals.
The Gunners will make the trip with almost a full squad of options available also.
Mikel Arteta has admitted that Kieran Tierney has returned to full training this week and was able to make the trip, while the only man left behind in England was Thomas Partey.
MA told his pre-match press conference (via Arsenal.com): “Thomas didn’t travel. He’s not there yet, he’s still training individually. Kieran has had one session with us and is part of the squad.”
The only other player unavailable it Runar Alex Runarsson, who was replaced in our Europa quota by Mat Ryan in January.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Leno
Bellerin Holding Luiz Tierney
Ceballos Xhaka
Pepe Smith Rowe Aubameyang
Lacazette
I know, I know, Bukayo Saka is the all-important name missing from the starting XI, but something tells me that he will be starting on the bench tonight. The fact that he played the full 90 minutes on Sunday, while Smith Rowe played just over an hour, tells me the latter is the most likely to feature.
Nicolas Pepe has been much-improved in recent months, and has already shown he can be very effective in the Europa League group stages, and I expect he will get the nod also.
Will the manager opt to rotate the team or could he even play the same line-up as he did versus Leeds?
Patrick
with what happened last time against Olympiacos I think Arteta will stick to the winning team against Leeds though I expect Tierney and chambers there.
i hope Saka start from the bench . i think he deserve a rest, same with ESR, i hope to see martineli.
Leno/Ryan
Bel Gab Hold Ced
Elneny Ceba
Pepe OOd Mart
Auba
Surely he has to field the strongest 11 available,as this is our only chance of silverware .
What’s worrying is the continual absences of Partey and Tierney ,2 important cogs in Artetas wheel And they seem to be forever injured.let’s hope these injury worries are the last for these 2 till the end of the season .
I expect a line up of the following:
Ryan
Chambers. Holding. Pablo. Cedric
El-neny. Cebalos
Nelson. William. Pepe
Lacazette
Rowe and Saka need to be rested as I expect the other players to cope without them against Benfica.
Lacazette.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Pepe.
Xhaka. Ceballos.
Cedric. Luiz. Holding. Bellerin.
Ryan.
Nice lineup but Leno over Ryan.
I hope Martinelli starts, the logic from most people here is that is why Willian came on from the bench instead of him in the last game.