Benfica's Canadian striker Cloe Lacasse highly likely to join Arsenal Women

We reported last month that Arsenal Women were closing in on a deal for Benfica’s Canadian international forward Cloe Lacasse. It seems that the club are now on the verge of signing that deal with Lacasse, and the tweet below stating that ‘Cloé Lacasse will play for Arsenal’ (translated).

As per this report from @record_portugal, believe Cloé Lacasse to Arsenal highly likely this summer. Players due to meet up with national squads for the World Cup in the coming weeks so a lot of these deals coming to the boil now. https://t.co/hbXBr6NZE0 — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) June 16, 2023

Arsenal negotiated hard to sign Lacasse in the January transfer window but were unable to reach a deal with Benfica. Indeed Arsenal’s desperate need for a prolific goalscorer, after losing Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema to season-ending ACL injuries, seemed to be thwarted at every turn.

If Arsenal can close a deal with Lacasse, Benfica would be losing a key player who has helped them win yet another league title; the 29-year-old has 21 goals and 13 assists in 21 games!

We hope that confirmation of signings with Cloe Lacasse and Alessia Russo are imminent.. Portuguese international midfielder Tatiano Pinto is another goal-scoring player that Arsenal have been linked to.

What an exciting transfer window this is shaping up to be for Arsenal Women – here’s hoping Eidevall will have all of his wishes fulfilled!

Who else would you like to see Arsenal at the negotiating table with? Have you heard any rumours?

