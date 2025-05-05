Benjamin Šeško: Arsenal’s potential striking solution?

As Arsenal look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2025–26 season, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško has emerged as a prime target. The 21-year-old Slovenian striker has been on the Gunners’ radar for over a year, and recent developments suggest a move could be imminent.

Šeško has enjoyed a prolific season with RB Leipzig, netting 21 goals and providing six assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. His combination of physical presence, standing at 1.95 meters, and technical abilities has drawn comparisons to Erling Haaland. Notably, Šeško became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score in seven consecutive matches, highlighting his consistency and goal-scoring instincts.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Šeško dates back to 2024, with then-sporting director Edu laying the groundwork for a potential transfer. Although Šeško opted to stay at Leipzig for further development, he remained convinced of Arsenal’s project and would have chosen them had he decided to leave Germany.

With the Gunners accelerating their pursuit of Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, Šeško is reportedly determined to showcase that he should be Arsenal’s new No.9. The competition between the two strikers adds an intriguing dynamic to Arsenal’s transfer strategy.

Šeško’s contract with RB Leipzig runs until 2029, and the club values him highly. Reports suggest a transfer fee in the region of £59 million could be required to secure his services.

While Arsenal face financial constraints, including existing transfer debts, the potential long-term benefits of signing a striker of Šeško’s caliber could justify the investment.

Mikel Arteta’s system emphasizes fluidity, pressing, and technical excellence – attributes that align well with Šeško’s playing style. His ability to lead the line, combined with his versatility to drift into wider positions, would provide Arsenal with a dynamic attacking option. Moreover, at just 21, Šeško offers both immediate impact and long-term potential.

As Arsenal aim to challenge for domestic and European honours, securing a striker who can consistently deliver goals is paramount. Benjamin Šeško fits this profile, and his potential acquisition could be a significant step in Arsenal’s quest for silverware.

What do you think Gooners? Šeško or Gyökeres?

Michelle M

