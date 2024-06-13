Benjamin Sesko explains why he turned down the chance to move to Arsenal or Man United

Arsenal will compete in the Champions League next season, and if their league performance in 2024 is any indication, they will almost surely be in the title race next season. Any player willing to strive for greatness would undoubtedly jump at the chance to be a Gunner.

Whether a superstar or an up-and-coming star, that player should look at the transformations that players like Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard have gone through at Arsenal and feel for sure that’s where I belong. Despite this, Benjamin Sesko declined a transfer to the Emirates Stadium, and also blanked the interest from Man United.

Everyone has a notion about why Benjamin Sesko turned down a move to Arsenal. Some Gooners speculate that Benjamin Sesko might have realized he would fall behind Kai Havertz in the Arsenal strikers’ perking order and concluded that it wasn’t the right move for him once he realized it. Most who thought so were right, as the Slovenian revealed in his first comments after committing to RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old confesses he isn’t ready to make the major move yet; he believes he still has a lot to learn.

“I had a good first year at RB Leipzig and am incredibly happy to be here,” he told the club’s website. “Team, club, city, fans – the overall package is simply outstanding for me. The early contract extension was therefore the logical next step for me. Even though I didn’t play or score as much in the first half of the season, this phase was very important for me and my development. I feel a lot of trust and appreciation throughout the club and that is crucial for being able to perform to my full potential. In the second half of the season in particular, I was able to give something back with my goals. We have a team with great potential and a balanced mix of young and experienced players.

“I’m really looking forward to taking the next steps with this team. We’ve already achieved a lot in my first season and often shown the amount of quality and outstanding football we can bring to the pitch. But there’s still a lot more to be done and that’s now our common goal.”

Sesko is certainly not a finished product; he only broke into Leipzig’s starting lineup in the second half of the season. Although he showed flashes of brilliance, Arsenal spending £55 million on him would have been a big gamble, but at least they can now recruit someone they’re confident in and not sign for just the hype around him.

