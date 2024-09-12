Benjamin Sesko’s value increases after Arsenal failed to sign him

Arsenal were keen to sign Benjamin Sesko during the last transfer window, and it appeared he was their top target.

The Gunners had been tracking the Slovenian star for several months, and when last season ended, they felt it was the right time to make a move.

However, after careful consideration, Sesko decided it was best to remain at RB Leipzig, ultimately signing an extension.

Reports suggested he was available for around £55 million, his release clause, and Arsenal were ready to trigger it.

Now, the Gunners may regret not doing so, as Sesko’s market value has continued to rise.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, his updated market value is €114 million (£96.3 million), almost double what he could have cost Arsenal in the summer.

It remains unclear whether his new contract includes a release clause, but Sesko is still a player Arsenal would like to sign.

Sesko is one of the world’s best young strikers, and he will not join us cheaply, so this is not a surprise.

However, if we are serious about adding him to our squad, Leipzig might be open to negotiating his sale for a smaller fee.

