Bent gives reasons why he chose Raya over Alisson and it is not about clean sheets

David Raya and Alisson Becker are both regarded as two of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League, with fans often split on which is better.

Alisson has long been one of the league’s top goalkeepers, known for his shot-stopping abilities and composure, but his time at Liverpool has been marred by injuries. Last season, he missed ten Premier League games, and now he faces another spell on the sidelines. However, when fit, he remains one of the best in the world.

On the other hand, David Raya won the Premier League’s Golden Glove last season, which cemented his status as one of the top goalkeepers in the country. Now at Arsenal, his performances have been crucial, contributing to the club’s title aspirations this season.

When asked to choose between the two, former footballer Darren Bent picked Raya, but surprisingly not because of his clean sheets.

Bent said on Talk Sport:

“In goal, I was torn between Alisson and David Raya, but I have gone with David Raya.

“Do you know why? Because although his clean sheets are up there, David Raya had standout saves.

“I know Liverpool fans will probably remind me of the saves that Alisson has made, but watching Arsenal, he has made some unbelievable saves. So I am going to go David Raya in goal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya is a superb goalkeeper who does not just pile up clean sheets. He makes incredible saves, too.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…