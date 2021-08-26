Bent joins calls for Arsenal to bring in Serie A winning manager now

Darren Bent is the latest individual to suggest that Arsenal sacks Mikel Arteta and replace him with Antonio Conte.
The Gunners have made a worrying start to this season with two losses and no goals scored from their opening two league games.
They have been backing Arteta with the players he needs since he became their manager in 2019.
The Spaniard led them to finish outside the European places last season, a first for them in the last 25 years.
They had hoped to get back into the top four in this campaign, but this isn’t the start that they envisioned, even though there is still a long way to go.
After their loss against Chelsea, some of the club’s fans have asked them to sack Arteta now and Bent has suggested that they bring in former Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte.
Conte won Serie A with Inter Milan last season and has also won the Premier League with Chelsea previously.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent said: “We know Antonio Conte is out there.
“If Arsenal had any kind of hopes of attracting him or getting him to the club then you would say get rid of Arteta now and get Conte in.”
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
That would be the dream and the best signing we would make! Arteta out Conte in!
We could*
Won’t happen under kroenke…
Maybe Arteta should be given some more time, say till 10-12 more PL games before making a call. I agree the Brenford game was a disaster but seriously with the quality Chelsea possess in all areas of the field, one shouldnt expect much from the Chelsea game specially since we were missing 5 of our regular starters. Lets give the benefit of doubt to Arteta for one last time and wait for another 10 games in the EPL. Also the win against WBA could be a springboard for success further down the line.
The club didn’t sack him and have spent money (found from somewhere).
It would be rather odd after not showing him the door after the end of last season to then not give the man a chance to prove that the incoming transfers have been worth it.
People might be surprised- or they may have their fears confirmed, but to keep calling for his head right now seems potty. All will be revealed soon enough with how the team plays and how results go. Late Autumn will give an indication on Arteta‘s future at Arsenal.
Thanks for another one of your oh so positive posts Martin, still it pays the bills.
Darren Bent, another self confessed Arsenal fan who sold out for the media shilling.