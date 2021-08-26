Bent joins calls for Arsenal to bring in Serie A winning manager now

Darren Bent is the latest individual to suggest that Arsenal sacks Mikel Arteta and replace him with Antonio Conte.

The Gunners have made a worrying start to this season with two losses and no goals scored from their opening two league games.

They have been backing Arteta with the players he needs since he became their manager in 2019.

The Spaniard led them to finish outside the European places last season, a first for them in the last 25 years.

They had hoped to get back into the top four in this campaign, but this isn’t the start that they envisioned, even though there is still a long way to go.

After their loss against Chelsea, some of the club’s fans have asked them to sack Arteta now and Bent has suggested that they bring in former Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte.

Conte won Serie A with Inter Milan last season and has also won the Premier League with Chelsea previously.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent said: “We know Antonio Conte is out there.

“If Arsenal had any kind of hopes of attracting him or getting him to the club then you would say get rid of Arteta now and get Conte in.”