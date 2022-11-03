Bent names Arsenal’s most impressive player this season

Darren Bent believes William Saliba has outperformed the likes of Gabriel Jesus this season.

The French defender has been on the books of the Gunners since 2019, but he only started playing for them this term.

His reintroduction into the team has coincided with one of their best spells since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

The Spaniard has built his defence around a partnership between the youngster and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Saliba has been superb and has been labelled a “Rolls Royce” by several pundits for the effortless manner he gets the job done.

Speaking about the finest players in the Premier League this season, Bent called Saliba and said on Talk Sport:

“I’ve gone for William Saliba. He’s been absolutely brilliant, he’s been absolutely fantastic.”

When asked by Andy Goldstein: “Is Jesus in there?”

Bet replied: “I forgot about him. He’s been brilliant.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been like a stunning new signing for Arsenal this season and he has even outperformed most of our summer buys.

The defender will only get better considering his age and he is one player that gives us hope that this team is heading in the right direction.

Hopefully, injuries will not creep in and hinder his progress in the game. If he stays fit, he could become a world-class player.