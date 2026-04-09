Bent says one Arsenal player should not play again this season

Darren Bent believes there is no more space for Kepa Arrizabalaga to play for Arsenal again this season after they were knocked out of the FA Cup, and their Carabao Cup campaign ended in the final.
There have been calls for Kepa to receive more game time, particularly given his experience at the highest level. However, his involvement has been limited to domestic cup fixtures, and with Arsenal no longer competing in those tournaments, his opportunities have significantly diminished.
Limited Opportunities Remaining
Most observers share the belief that David Raya is currently the superior option, and his continued selection reflects the trust placed in him. The goalkeeper has maintained a high level of form, providing reliability at a crucial stage of the campaign.
With Arsenal now focusing exclusively on league fixtures and the Champions League, there is little incentive to rotate the goalkeeper. Stability is often prioritised in decisive moments of the season, further limiting Kepa’s chances of involvement.
As a result, it appears increasingly unlikely that Kepa will feature again unless circumstances change unexpectedly. The structure of the remaining fixtures offers minimal scope for experimentation or rotation in such a critical position.
Bent’s Assessment
Bent shared his perspective as reported by Football365, making his stance on the situation clear and direct.
“Stop playing Kepa. I know it’s not necessarily his fault, but I don’t want to see Kepa again this season.
“As a back up, perfect. David Raya, between now and the end of the season, has to play every single minute.”
Even Kepa is likely to recognise that his prospects for further appearances at the Emirates are slim. Barring an unforeseen injury to Raya, there is little indication that the current hierarchy will change.
That scenario appears improbable, particularly given that the former Brentford goalkeeper has demonstrated a strong fitness record. Consequently, Arsenal seem set to rely on Raya for the remainder of their campaign.
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As I don’t know of any Arsenal fan saying they wanted Kepa to replace Raya in goal for any PL or CL fixture, I find Bent’s comment quite unnecessary.
We have seen goalkeepers injured and their back ups having to come in as replacements.
Let’s hope this isn’t a scenario that happens at our club, but if it DID, how would this kind of negativity affect Kepa?
Ken1945,
We can only hope it would motivate him to say I’ll show them.
Would it motivate you Derek?
Agree Ken. Bent played in the domestic cup games, either by a contractual agreement or a gentlemans agreement when we signed him. Unless Raya gets injured, Kepa is never going to play again this season and I also understand, maybe again. Like a few other players Kepa is muted to be available, again by agreement. But we will see.
Whatever agreement there is/was, I applaud Arteta for sticking too it. It doesn’t alter the main focus of this season at all.
there wasn’t an agreement
a players ego shouldn’t come at the expense of what’s best for the team
history won’t say he lost a final but at least Kepa’s feeling were not hurt
Not what I have always been led to believe. And I see no reason why that wasn’t the case.
I was told when he signed, he was going to be our domestic cup keeper, that was part of the deal he joined.
literally what our manager said
Wel All I can say is, I was told this and funny how it panned out. And I am pretty sure that Arteta wouldn’t play Kepa to smooth his ego, ever.
well all I can say is what Arteta actually said not what you heard lol
Its time ppl give our Keeper#2 a break – by that I mean cut him some slack. As the article suggests he may be required for the run in. The amount of heat the lad is getting is OTT. Since his error at WEMB he goes to stroke his pet dog… but Fido can’t forgive him ~ he simply walks off.
waal2waal,
Not to worry he can try and stroke the club dog, Win. 😂😉👍
Lol
Any more slip ups even in training and Win will cower away and run off.