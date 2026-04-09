Bent says one Arsenal player should not play again this season

Darren Bent believes there is no more space for Kepa Arrizabalaga to play for Arsenal again this season after they were knocked out of the FA Cup, and their Carabao Cup campaign ended in the final.

There have been calls for Kepa to receive more game time, particularly given his experience at the highest level. However, his involvement has been limited to domestic cup fixtures, and with Arsenal no longer competing in those tournaments, his opportunities have significantly diminished.

Limited Opportunities Remaining

Most observers share the belief that David Raya is currently the superior option, and his continued selection reflects the trust placed in him. The goalkeeper has maintained a high level of form, providing reliability at a crucial stage of the campaign.

With Arsenal now focusing exclusively on league fixtures and the Champions League, there is little incentive to rotate the goalkeeper. Stability is often prioritised in decisive moments of the season, further limiting Kepa’s chances of involvement.

As a result, it appears increasingly unlikely that Kepa will feature again unless circumstances change unexpectedly. The structure of the remaining fixtures offers minimal scope for experimentation or rotation in such a critical position.

Bent’s Assessment

Bent shared his perspective as reported by Football365, making his stance on the situation clear and direct.

“Stop playing Kepa. I know it’s not necessarily his fault, but I don’t want to see Kepa again this season.

“As a back up, perfect. David Raya, between now and the end of the season, has to play every single minute.”

Even Kepa is likely to recognise that his prospects for further appearances at the Emirates are slim. Barring an unforeseen injury to Raya, there is little indication that the current hierarchy will change.

That scenario appears improbable, particularly given that the former Brentford goalkeeper has demonstrated a strong fitness record. Consequently, Arsenal seem set to rely on Raya for the remainder of their campaign.