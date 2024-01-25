Benzema responds to rumours he asked to leave Saudi Arabia amidst Arsenal links

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Karim Benzema in recent weeks following Jordan Henderson’s departure from Saudi Arabia to Ajax.

It appears that the former Liverpool captain will be the first of many players to leave the Middle East and return to Europe.

Benzema recently encountered issues with his club after delaying his return from a break, leading to speculation about his potential return to Europe.

Several reports have suggested that the Frenchman desires a move away for at least the remainder of this season, and the Gunners have positioned themselves to sign him.

With Arsenal in need of a striker, and considering Benzema’s status as one of the best in the world, it makes sense that he could make a move to London.

However, the striker has responded to the reports that he asked to leave Al-Ittihad and told L’Equipe:

“It’s completely false! The French media don’t know what to invent any more. The bigger the better.”

Benzema is a world-renowned striker and will instantly improve our group if we add him to it.

However, it seems difficult for him to change clubs this month, and we have to focus on other plans for now.

We probably will rely on our current options for the rest of the season, so they need all our support in the coming months.

