Berbatov plays it safe with his Newcastle v Arsenal Prediction – What’s your score prediction?

Newcastle vs. Arsenal is one of the big games this weekend that every football fan will want to watch.

While Arsenal has an unblemished league record to defend in order to keep their title hopes alive, Newcastle has an image to safeguard and will be eager to continue demonstrating their growth under Eddie Howe.

We’ve already highlighted Paul Merson’s prediction for the game; he predicts a 1-1 draw. With that out of the way, I’d want to touch on Dimitar Berbatov and Mark Lawrenson’s predictions in this piece.

Berbatov, like Paul Merson, predicts a draw, though he feels it will be a 2-2 draw, claiming that Newcastle will be exhausted but Arsenal will struggle to win. The former Manchester United player defends his prediction, clarifying on the Metro, “That’s a big game. Newcastle will be tired because of the games they’re playing in all the different competitions at the moment. They’ve had good results so far. It’s possible that Arsenal could lose here, but I’ll play it safe and go for the draw. Prediction: 2-2.”

So, both Merson and Berbatov think that the best Arsenal can hope for on Tyneside, but that result could see us drop to 4th in the title race by the end of the weekend.

Personally I think with the Gunners going back to a full strength side should see us come out on top once again. I’m thinking 2-1 to Arsenal.

What’s your prediction for Newcastle vs. Arsenal?

Sam P

