Berbatov predicts a tight game for Arsenal at Anfield

This weekend sees a top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. The Gunners travel to Anfield hoping to win, knowing that whoever wins will be at the top of the table.

Arsenal currently lead the league standings with 39 points, followed by Liverpool, who are one point behind them. The Gunners would have expected to be concerned mainly about Manchester City in the title race, but Liverpool and, lest we forget, Aston Villa, also appear to be contenders.

Arsenal have already taken care of the Cityzens,” and were very unlucky with Villa picking up a fortuitous win over the Gunners, but we now must take care of the Reds.

So, does Arsenal have what it takes to beat Liverpool in their own backyard? Dimitar Berbatov believes not. The former Manchester United forward believes Arsenal will leave Anfield with a point, saying the game will end in a 1-1 draw. He feels it will be a tight contest as either team can make life difficult for the other. Berbatov believes that if Arsenal can avoid surrendering a quick Liverpool goal early in the game, they will be able to leave Anfield with a point.

“A great game at Anfield between two of the top teams, and I’ll go for a draw here. Both teams know how to play football and can hurt the other. I think if Arsenal can hold out in that opening 10 minutes of Liverpool pressing and trying to score when the crowd is up and the noise is loud, then I can see a draw at the end,” said Berbatov in his Metro column.

That said, what are your opinions on his prediction?

Darren N

