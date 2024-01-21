Berbatov says world-class striker would love to play for Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov has provided Arsenal with a boost in their reported pursuit of Karim Benzema. Recent reports have linked Arsenal with a potential January loan move for the striker.

Benzema, one of the highest-paid footballers globally, has been playing in Saudi Arabia. However, there seems to be a trend of players regretting their decisions to move to less popular leagues for financial reasons. Jordan Henderson recently left and will continue the season at Ajax.

According to Berbatov, Benzema could also make a similar move and potentially spend six months on loan at a European club, with Arsenal being a potential destination. While such a transfer might be challenging, Berbatov believes that Benzema might have the desire to join Arsenal if the opportunity arises.

The former Manchester United striker explains via The Sun:

“Benzema would like playing for Arsenal because of their style of play.

“He has an interesting choice to make but right now he’d probably choose to move to a London club.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Benzema would be huge because he is one of the best strikers of the last decade and just left Europe.

However, he earns a huge salary in the Saudi Pro League, which could be a problem for us to cover for just six months.

