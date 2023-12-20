Berbatov shocks fans by naming Arsenal star his successor

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has named Kai Havertz as the player he thinks is most similar to him.

Berbatov enjoyed an impressive career in the Premier League for Tottenham and Manchester United and remains one of the finest attackers both clubs have had.

The Bulgarian also played with Bayer Leverkusen, just like Havertz, before they both moved to the Premier League years apart.

Havertz is beginning to win over Arsenal’s supporters with some consistency of performance after a tough start to life at the club.

Berbatov was asked who he thought was a current player that is similar to him and he said, as quoted by Talk Sport:

“I don’t like comparing, but to answer the question, the first person popping into my mind is Kai Havertz.

“The Leverkusen link, but not because I came from Leverkusen and he came from Leverkusen.

“But he has that way of moving around the pitch and not necessarily in a way that he’s in a hurry.

“He’s watching, he’s studying, he’s taking his time. He has a good touch as well on the ball. So I like him to be honest and I wish him all the best at Arsenal.”

The Sun reveals the admission surprised football fans, with some taking to their social media pages to discuss the lack of comparison between both players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has not had the best of times on our books and will struggle to match the reputation of Berbatov in the Premier League, but in the last few weeks, he has looked very decent.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…