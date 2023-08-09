Berbatov snubs Arsenal as he predicts who will win the Premier League

Given their notable summer transfer activities thus far, it’s evident that Arsenal has strategically positioned themselves to mount a challenge for the Premier League title in the upcoming season.

Following their commendable performance in the previous season, Arsenal has taken measures to reinforce their squad, aiming to capitalise on their existing strengths.

Numerous pundits and analysts share the sentiment that Arsenal remains a strong contender capable of providing Manchester City with stiff competition throughout the campaign.

This places Arsenal in a position to contend for the league title. However, former players like Dimitar Berbatov have differing opinions, with Berbatov selecting another club that he believes will emerge victorious.

The Bulgarian said, as quoted by Football London:

“I obviously want Manchester United to win the Premier League title. I think the Premier League champions will be Manchester City or Chelsea.

“I love the underdog story with Chelsea, especially when you don’t see it coming. I like Pochettino as a coach too, I want to see him succeed in England with a trophy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have so many pundits and ex-players who think we will not win the league but that does not count because everyone starts the season with an equal chance to be champions.

We need to focus on preparing and working hard to end the campaign with silverware, hopefully, the Premier League or Champions League.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…