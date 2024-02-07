Brentford boss confirms that Arsenal-target Ivan Toney “will most likely be sold in the summer”

All Arsenal fans fully expected Mikel Arteta to bring in a top Premier League proven hitman in January to help alleviate our ongoing profligacy in front of goal, and most Gooners would agree that Ivan Toney is the striker that would most likely fit the bill.

But it quickly became obvious that the FFP regulations would put paid to any chance of another big investment in the winter window, but it is certain that Arteta will have a new transfer budget once this season is over, and you won’t find many Gooners that would not insist that it is a no-brainer that we are in need of a prolific front man.

Well now we have been told by the Brentford coach that Ivan Toney will be up for sale at the end of the season. “It’s quite obvious that Ivan Toney will most likely be sold in the summer,” Frank told Danish magazine Tipsbladet.

“It can be expensive to sell your best player, but on the other hand, I also know that by the summer, he’ll only have a year left on his contract with us.

“We also know what he’s worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

“He’s a really good striker who is in his prime footballing age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney, but one day it could be fun to see him at a top team.

“This winter, we actually had no bids for him, but it would surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs interested in him.”

That sounds to me like Frank is publicising this fact in the hope that he can start a bidding war early on, and as Arsenal will certainly have the funds for Toney in the summer, I am hoping that the whispers in his ears can begin very quickly….

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends OZZY, EAMONN And JONATHON picking their BEST EVER Arsenal XI since moving to the Emirates in 2006- Who would you choose?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…