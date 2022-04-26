Bergkamp advises Arsenal duo to keep this one attribute in their game

Dennis Bergkamp has urged Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to keep aggression in their game, which makes them very English.

Both players have been the bedrock of the current Arsenal team and have helped the Gunners to become a top club again.

Mikel Arteta’s side is gunning for a top four spot, which will help the club return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

It has been a long wait for a return, and they finally have a team that can get a result from any opponent.

Saka and Smith Rowe are core members of Arsenal’s team, and two of the club’s legends, Thierry Henry and Bergkamp, visited them during their 3-1 win against Manchester United.

After the game, both former stars spoke with the youngsters and the club posted the video on Instagram.

Bergkamp tells them: ‘We learned a lot from the English guys.

‘So if you bring that to the team, fantastic. You know that aggression, that passion, that’s what I like about you. You can tell you are English guys.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Few things are better than getting advice from someone who has been at the level you want to reach.

Saka and Smith Rowe will consider it fortunate that they got advice from two of the best players we have ever had, and that should motivate them to make their mark at the club as well.