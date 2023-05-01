Bernado Silva: Man City are in “a great position” to beat Arsenal to the title

The Gunners shocked many by throwing themselves into the PL title fight right from the start of the season. For months, Arteta and his team did all they could to ensure they won the league title. However, in their last four match days, things have gone wrong. Arsenal has not won in four games. They’ve drawn in games against Liverpool, Southampton, and West Ham and lost against Manchester City. As a result, they have dropped nine points and are now in second place, one point behind Manchester City, who have played one fewer game.

“The win [against Arsenal] puts us in a very good position to win the Premier League,” Silva said when discussing the PL title race on Capital Sports. “It’s not over yet, but it was a brilliant victory.

“We are very happy with our performance against Arsenal.

“Arsenal’s performance?

“I can’t say, but it’s not easy to play against Manchester City.

“It’s a good moment for us; we are consistent, defend well, and create a flurry of chances.

“It’s not easy to play at the Etihad.

“And on top of that, it wasn’t easy for them, as they’ve come here on the back of drawing 2-3 games.

“But we focus on ourselves and are very happy with our game.

“There are many games to go, but we’re in a great position to win this Premier League.”

Arsenal must emulate Manchester City if they are to be the real deal in the Premier League. Bernardo Silva’s claims say it all: in order to be like Manchester City, a team must make itself difficult to face; it must make its home ground a fortress.

Many Arsenal fans will be upset if they do not win the league. Even so, what a season this has been! From bottling the race to finish in the top four to being genuine title contenders, Arteta and his team have been incredible. From the one or two setbacks that have held them back, they should have learned their lessons and sought to once again be the team to beat next season.

COYG!

Darren N

————————————-

Watch Arteta after Etihad defeat – “Man City deserved to win” “They are an exceptional team…..”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…