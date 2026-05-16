Bernardo Silva is not surprised that Arsenal has decided to “man up”

Bernardo Silva is not surprised that Arsenal could become Premier League champions this season, as he has credited the longevity and continuity within the squad for helping them reach this level.

Mikel Arteta has been in charge since 2019, and the Spanish manager has significantly improved the team compared to the side he inherited when he first took over at the club.

Since the 2022- 2023 season, Arsenal have consistently challenged for the Premier League title and other major honours, and they appear to improve year on year, which is why they have been tipped to compete strongly for both the EPL and Champions League this season.

The squad at the Emirates has also benefited from maintaining a core group of players over the past five years, which has helped build stability, understanding, and consistency across the team.

Bernardo Silva on Arsenal’s progress

Silva believes that Arsenal’s long-term togetherness has been a key factor in their rise and that it is natural for a team with such continuity to eventually begin challenging for major trophies.

He told The Athletic:

“Yeah, they’ve been growing, and well, it’s a team that has been together for, what, five years now, so it’s only natural that they would man up a little bit and start challenging for titles, so, yeah, let’s see what happens.”

Silva reflects on Premier League rivals and City season

Silva also discussed the broader title picture and Manchester City’s own campaign, offering his view on their rivals and performance levels.

He added:

“No, I’m not in love [with Arsenal].

“I do believe our main rivals [in his time at City] were Liverpool by far.

“I also believe, and I know this is very subjective, that if we were not in a transitional season and if we didn’t make so many mistakes, we would have won this league.

“I don’t say we would have won easily, but we would have won this league — so it’s quite frustrating.”

His remarks underline the competitive nature of the Premier League title race and the fine margins that continue to separate the top teams this season.