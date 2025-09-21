Bernardo Silva makes Arsenal title chance admission 

Bernardo Silva has acknowledged that Manchester City may currently sit behind Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title. The Portuguese midfielder, a key figure in City’s recent successes, offered a candid assessment ahead of his side’s crucial clash with the Gunners later today.

The fixture is set to be one of the highlights of the early season. Arsenal are widely viewed as favourites, given their strong start and the quality within Mikel Arteta’s squad. For City, the encounter represents not only a test of their credentials but also an opportunity to prevent their rivals from gaining further momentum in the title race.

Arsenal’s Challenge

Arsenal’s credentials will once again be under the spotlight. Having already fallen to a narrow defeat against Liverpool, they now face another stern challenge in the form of City. A loss would place them six points behind Arne Slot’s side, a gap that could prove difficult to close, even at this relatively early stage of the campaign.

For Arteta’s men, victory would provide a significant boost and demonstrate their readiness to sustain a title challenge. It would also increase the pressure on Liverpool, who remain the team to beat after lifting the trophy last term.

Silva’s Assessment

Speaking ahead of the game, as quoted by Mirror Football, Silva admitted that Arsenal and Liverpool may currently be better placed to win the league. He said, “I would say that Liverpool and Arsenal are the favourites but, it’s the beginning and last season everyone said Manchester City were the favourites.”

His comments reflect both respect for Arsenal’s progress under Arteta and recognition of Liverpool’s strength. At the same time, Silva highlighted the unpredictability of a long Premier League season, where early perceptions can often change as the campaign develops.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…