Bernardo Silva picks two Arsenal stars he wishes were his national teammates

Bernardo Silva has named two Arsenal stars as players that he wishes were in the same national team as him.

Silva plays for Portugal, one of the most talented teams at the Euros and they are also considered one of the favourites to win the competition.

He is teammates with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the world’s best players.

However, there are other players that he wishes were his teammates. The attacker was asked who they were, and he told ESPN:

‘I’m going for one midfielder, I’m going to say Declan Rice. I really like him.’

He then selected Saliba and said: ‘I’m going to go with Saliba. I think he’s a really good defender. He’s having a great season.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice and Saliba are two of the world’s best players in their position, and several players wish they were teammates.

They have made Arsenal a stronger team in the last two seasons, and we are blessed to have them in our squad.

We have several players at Euro 2024, and there is a good chance that one of our stars will return as a champion.

This will boost their confidence and give them experience, which could be passed on to other teammates and help us win some trophies.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…