Bernardo Silva says Arsenal reminds him of a previous Man City side

Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva has praised Arsenal for how good they have been this season and insists Mikel Arteta’s side reminds him of the City team of 2018.

The Gunners have surprisingly challenged City for the Premier League this season despite not finishing inside the top four in the last term.

City has just reclaimed the top spot after beating the Gunners in the Premier League, but Silva has nothing but praise for the Londoners.

The Portugal international said via The Sun:

“Arsenal have a great team with a lot of energy.

“We will fight until the end, knowing that we are going to fight against a very tough side that reminds me of us five years ago.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been one of the top sides in Europe this season and deserve credit for how we have performed so far.

However, no one will remember us if we do not win a trophy before this campaign ends.

Winning the Premier League would be tough, but we can secure the Europa League if we maintain our level of performance in that competition.

We must get back to winning when next we are on the pitch. Otherwise, our season could fade away.

