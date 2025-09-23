Bernardo Silva thinks it unfair that Man City played Arsenal on Sunday

Manchester City’s demanding fixture schedule has become a topic of discussion following their Champions League clash against Napoli on Thursday, which was immediately followed by a Premier League meeting with Arsenal on Sunday. The scheduling meant City had far less time to recover and prepare compared to Arsenal, who faced Athletic Club in the Champions League on Tuesday and subsequently enjoyed additional days of rest.

The situation has reignited debate about fairness in fixture planning. Traditionally, clubs competing in the Europa League and Europa Conference League are accustomed to playing on Thursday nights before turning out again on Sundays. This precedent is one reason UEFA has had little objection to occasionally scheduling Champions League fixtures on Thursdays. However, the timing of City’s match against Napoli created an imbalance ahead of such an important domestic fixture.

Bernardo Silva’s Frustration with Fixture Congestion

Bernardo Silva did not hold back in expressing his dissatisfaction with the tight turnaround. Speaking via the Daily Mail, he said, “We cannot come to one of the most important games in the season with such a disadvantage in terms of rest. It is not fair to play one of these games like this. It is just not right. They had five days [of rest], and we had two-and-a-half days. In one of the most important games, this cannot happen. I don’t think what happened [on Sunday] was good.”

His comments highlight a growing concern among players and clubs about the cumulative effects of congested schedules, especially when title-deciding matches are at stake. For Silva, the disadvantage was clear, and he emphasised that preparation time should not differ so drastically between direct rivals.

Implications for the Title Race

Despite the scheduling challenges, City came close to securing victory against Arsenal, underlining the team’s resilience. Nevertheless, both sides are now under increasing pressure as Liverpool continues to capitalise on their slip-ups, creating the possibility of establishing a decisive lead in the title race.

The broader issue of fixture congestion remains unresolved. While some leagues occasionally allow teams to shift demanding matches to Mondays, both Arsenal and City were required to play on Sunday. Critics argue that top clubs have sufficient squad depth to rotate players, yet Silva’s frustration illustrates how even the most competitive squads feel the strain of reduced preparation time.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…