Bernd Leno becomes second player to earn Arsenal a transfer windfall

It was recently confirmed that Monza would pay Arsenal at least 5m euros to make the transfer of Pablo Mari permanent after they confirmed their safety in Serie A.

The defender joined the Italians on loan from Arsenal at the start of this term as they sought to remain in the Italian top flight and will now pay for his signature.

He is not the only player that will fetch Arsenal money for doing well in this campaign, as The Sun reveals Fulham will also make some payments to Arsenal for Bernd Leno.

The report claims they will pay £1m to the Gunners as they have secured their top-flight status in England.

The German has also made over 30 appearances for them, which triggers another £1m.

If Fulham survives relegation next season, they will pay the Gunners £2m, which will take the total payment for the transfer to £8m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We will spend a lot of money on new players when the transfer window reopens and it is great to see some of our stars fetch us good money.

We need the funds to support our pursuit of other players, even if they do not seem significant.

