Bernd Leno gives his verdict on the best goalkeeper in the Premier League

Bernd Leno has named his Liverpool rival, Alisson, as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

Leno is one of the Premier League’s top keepers with one of the best save rates in the league this season.

He has been credited with some of the improvements that Arsenal has made at the back this season.

The German, however, thinks that there is another goalkeeper that is better than him in the competition and he has named Liverpool’s number one as the top keeper in the division.

The Brazilian was signed for a world record fee in 2018 and he has helped the Reds win the Champions League, Club World Cup and he will inevitably help them win the Premier League when it is restarted.

Leno claimed that Alisson has made a huge impact for the Reds and that he is simply the best among the rest in the competition.

Leno told Soccer AM: ‘For me it’s clear, it’s Alisson.

‘He’s good at everything and his stats are also very good.

‘He’s played a number of big games for Liverpool and for me it’s clear that he’s the best goalkeeper at the moment.

‘Liverpool have conceded the fewest goals of any other team in the Premier League this season, and Alisson is largely behind this achievement.’