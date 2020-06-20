Arsenal game review Arsenal News

VIDEO -Bernd Leno in no doubt who was to blame and points the finger

We have just seen the awful fall that caused the Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno to be stretchered off the pitch at Brighton, and it was a body check from Neal Maupay that sent the German to the floor.

To be fair, it wasn’t malicious to me, and Maupay wasn’t even booked, but as this could put Leno out for the rest of the season, he showed his anger to the Brighton man while he was being carried off the pitch….

