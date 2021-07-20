Bernd Leno is simply not good enough for Arteta’s new Arsenal

Bernd Leno is a Problem
Sometimes, happily ever after stories don’t last. When we signed Bernd Leno several seasons ago and he promptly took over from Petr Cech as first choice, no one expected for things to change this much. We were set for a long time with the German. Until the club started having ambitions of playing modern football with a modern goalkeeper.
Now that we are linked to a modern goalkeeper from Ajax, albeit with some question marks, Bernd Leno has little place left in the future of the club. His distribution is quite insufficient and his traditional goalkeeping is not of such quality that it would be problematic to let him go. Emi Martinez, for instance, was as good a shotstopper while being commanding aerially and very good at passing out the ball. Bernd Leno only has his shotstopping going for him and that is, quite frankly, not enough anymore.
However, the links to Andre Onana has dried up ever since UEFA disciplinary board reduced his sentence. Reports say that Ajax are waiting on a bid from us having already sorted out a replacement. Other clubs are rumored to be interested but have not made any significant approach. So the question on everybody’s lips is why are we dragging this out?
The simple answer is Bernd Leno, again. It is not wise when doing transfers to sign a replacement while the player that is meant to be replaced is still at the club. That puts you at a great disadvantage when trying to sell the player as the buying club know that you have to sell so they can negotiate a better price for themselves. It is not that a club the size of Arsenal will suffer great damage by the poor sale of one player. However, it sets a precedent as well as making the decision-makers look poor at their jobs. For that reason and a little more, Arsenal would like to sell Leno before securing the signing of his replacement.
The problem with Leno, however, is that the market is dry for him. Most clubs simply are not looking for a new, starting goalkeeper, and in a financial year devastated by the impact of COVID-19, it’s a little bit difficult to move him.
And that is the problem Bernd Leno represents. He represents the old Arsenal that was full of players who were just alright and not good enough to compete at the highest levels of where the club hopes to be. Average players on insane wages with an inflated ego, which makes it problematic to move them off.
Some fans are of the opinion that we can still make do with Leno. But they ignore the fact that we are going to be playing a precise pattern of football going forward that simply doesn’t allow for mistakes, especially from the goalkeeper. If we continue with Leno, no matter who else we get, we’ll be limping into a new season.
Agboola Israel
Predict the score of Arsenal v Inter Milan and win a copy of “Caviar and Sausages – Arsenal in the time of Wenger”
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
I agree with you
Leno not good enough to move us to a higher level
”When we signed Bernd Leno several seasons ago and he promptly took over from Petr Cech as first choice, no one expected for things to change this much. We were set for a long time with the German. Until the club started having ambitions of playing modern football with a modern goalkeeper.”
From the comments you must have not followed Leno when he was at Bayer Leverkusen. He was a error prone and they will feel they got the better deal. Why would they sell a world class keeper to us when they didn’t have to?? Even the Cech signing was a poor one. When Mourinho tried to block us from signing him people here were calling him all sorts of things when it was clear he was past his best. If you say this they will say its hindsight but this is what I thought way back in 2015. What I envisage is that the club may want Leno to sign a new deal as well as sign a replacement.
absolute truth. Sometimes i feel he plays with some duct tape across his mouth, never hear him commanding his area, organising his backline, except that pathetic look on his face once the ball has rolled over the line into the net.Neither has he the brains when to launch a quick counter and when to play from the back. We lost a Copa America winner by placing our trust on some third choice bench warmer.Mikel should seriously do something about this. With him and Xhaka I’m not confident for this season at all.
The German Joe Hart!
Just another player that has dropped performance level under the coaching of MA.
To give clarity to the Xhaka deal: The deal to Roma is in principle, £17mil is the mark met. Roma have asked for a cooling off period as they probably have to push through a sale or two first . So it’s done but don’t be shocked to see this take a week or two before he fully leaves. Can happen today or tomorrow. Basically he’s a goner
Reiss Nelson to Brighton on loan is looking likely at this stage. Don’t be shocked to see that happen with talks currently ongoing.
Arsenal’s offer of 25m for Aouar is still on the table. If you see any bid of 20m in the mainstream media it has already been rejected. They are too late. Personal terms already agreed since last window and with basically little competition for him imo this deal will go through. The club after announcing White may work on the more complicated Maddison deal.
Bellerin to Inter Milan is a done deal. Loan plus obligation to buy deal struck
Wait for everything to play out as usual. Same with White and Lokonga
i don’t agree with you. Coz the highest goal leno conceded were 3 goal in only 2 matches. Against liverpool and west ham. The rest of the matches he conceded only one goal. it was our strikers that never scored more Than 2 goal in most games. just like Wenger days he ones said ” they will score me bt, we will score more and win. take the villareal game we din’t concede bt needed just to score one goal wh blame Leno
They sold the wrong keeper! EMI is proving it since he was let go. Ridiculous decision making again. Amateurs..
He showed some ball catching improvement in our last five EPL matches, so I want to see how he can continue his good form this season. Before we find Seaman 2.0, let’s keep supporting Leno