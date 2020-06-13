Bernd Leno makes “role model” demand of footballers

Arsenal’s goalie, Bernd Leno, has asked for fellow stars to make themselves role models in the wake of the world being plagued by protests about race inequalities.

The Gunners have been one of the teams that have shown tremendous support to the Black Lives Matter protesters with the club wearing t-shirts in support of the movement earlier in the week just before their game against Brentford.

Bernd Leno claimed that it is unfortunate that we still have to deal with the issue of racism in 2020 before urging his fellow football stars and famous people to use their fame to take a stand against such injustice.

He admitted that so many people including young kids looked up to them as idols and that it is important for them to show that they all important regardless of their race and religion.

He told Sky Sports: “So many people, so many young kids look at us, we’re idols for so many people.

“And we have to show that we as Arsenal we support .. like … it doesn’t matter if you’re white or black or you support this religion or you belong to this religion”

“So I think it’s very important that we like footballers or we like famous people we show the world that this is very sad”

“And it is sad that we’re in 2020 and we still talk and discuss about these things. But this is the sad reality and we have to keep pushing on this.”

All Premier League footballers will be wearing Black Lives Matter on the back of their shirts for the first 12 games of the resumption next week.