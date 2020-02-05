Bernd Leno reveals his hopes and reaction to new signings

Bernd Leno knows little of new Arsenal signings but believes they are Arsenal quality.

Bernd Leno has advised new Arsenal signings Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares that they cannot afford to waste time in getting adapted to the Premier League and playing for Arsenal.

Arsenal signed the two defenders over the winter transfer window as their injury problems continued to mount at the back.

The poor form of fit defenders was another issue that Mikel Arteta has had to deal with and he was forced to bring in reinforcements at the back.

The Gunners will now look to integrate the new players into their system and hope that neither of them becomes a new Denis Suarez who signed temporarily from Barcelona last season and never got up to speed.

Leno was speaking about his new teammates and the German admitted that he didn’t know much of either player, but he was happy to have Mari on board as the club has lacked a left-footed centre back.

“I don’t know the players, but I think they have the quality to join Arsenal,” Leno said per the Express.

“With them we have more options.

“Mari is left footed, so as a centre-back that is a good option.

“Hopefully they adapt very quickly to Arsenal.”

Arsenal will be out of action until February 16th when they face Newcastle in the Premier League, Arteta will no doubt be hoping that Mari has gotten acquainted with their style of play before then.