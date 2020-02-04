Bernd Leno reveals how Arsenal players felt about stars possibly leaving in January

Bernd Leno claims Arsenal stars didn’t fear losing Granit Xhaka or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal was close to losing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka in the last transfer window according to media reports.

Xhaka had fallen out with Arsenal fans and he was close to joining Hertha Berlin who had agreed on personal terms with the Swiss midfielder.

Aubameyang was considered by Barcelona as a possible replacement for Luis Suarez after the former Liverpool striker became sidelined with a long term injury.

Aubameyang, who was given the captain’s armband after Xhaka was stripped of it, has just 18 months left on his current deal and looked to be flirting with a move away.

While fans were worried that the club could lose two of their important players, Bernd Leno has come out to say the playing group never feared that both stars would leave.

He claimed that they were used to rumours about their futures being peddled around but they were sure that both players would remain beyond the transfer window.

“I think not too many players talked about this,” Leno said per Football London.

“Of course there are many rumours and other people talk about this, but you never had the feeling that any player was thinking about another club or wanted to leave or was refusing to train, or something like that, or they didn’t have the mentality in the training.

“Everybody can see we have a new manager and a new mentality. We want to build something here at Arsenal. Maybe it takes a little bit of time, but of course we also want to have good results straight away now.”

Fair comments but when one of those players swears at the fans and the other refuses to sign a contract extension the media can hardly be blamed for the speculation that then follows.