Bernd Leno reveals the Arsenal teammate that he thinks can take the gloves if required

Bernd Leno has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to take up his gloves and see out a game if he ever gets red carded playing for the Gunners and they cannot make another substitution.

The German has been at Arsenal for two seasons now and he has been one of the Premier League’s best shot-stoppers. He will most likely remain Arsenal’s number one for a long time to come.

However, he was recently asked about the prospect of having an outfield player replace him in goal in the case of an emergency like a sending off and he backs the club’s top scorer, Aubameyang to replace him in goal.

He claimed that he has watched the Gabonese striker try out as a goalie during training sessions and he made some impressive saves.

In a Reddit AMA session, he also claimed that had he not ended in goal, he would probably had been a defender because of his height and him not liking to run around the field.

“I think it’s Auba,” Leno said during the Reddit Ask Me Anything. “I don’t really know about his quality as a goalkeeper – I don’t know who could be the best – but I saw that many times Auba would make some good saves after training in free-kick challenges.

“He was flying very well. I was very impressed and he could be a good choice if I got a red card and we made three changes already.

“If I wasn’t a goalkeeper, I would play as a centre back. First of all, I don’t like running! At centre back, you don’t run as much as anyone else. I also like to challenge, to tackle and I think that this position suits me because I’m a bit taller like a defender.”