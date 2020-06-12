Bernd Leno sends an important message to Arsenal’s rivals ahead of the restart

Arsenal’s goalie, Bernd Leno has told Premier League rivals that the Gunners are targeting a finish inside the Champions League places even though that seems a little impossible right now.

The Gunners will restart their campaign next week when they take on Manchester City, it is a tough game but if they can get a result from the match it would set the tone for the way their remaining matches could turn out.

Mikel Arteta’s side is a long way from the Premier League’s top four ahead of the restart, but the top five can give them Champions League football next season if Manchester City’s Champions League ban is upheld.

Bernd Leno has now warned Arsenal’s Premier League rivals that they have not given up hopes of playing in Europe next season and that they are targeting a top-five finish which could help them reach next seasons Champions League.

He told DFB via Mirror Sports: “It’s a great way to start because we have to go full throttle right from the off – they’re an absolutely top team.

“It’ll be strange to play again after such a long time out and with such little time to prepare, but I’m optimistic about the rest of the season.

“I hope we can get into Europe. We’re not ruling out the Champions League places because we might get it with just fifth place, given Man City’s possible ban.

“We were in decent form before the break, I just hope we can get back to that when we return and end up in a European spot.”